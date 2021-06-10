Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.54

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.97. Storm Resources shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 97,500 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRMLF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Storm Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.85.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.