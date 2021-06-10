Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after buying an additional 314,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,640,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $249.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

