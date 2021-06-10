Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $393,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 797 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $3,168,819. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $594.23 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

