Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6,422.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 27,745 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 199,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

