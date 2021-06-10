Strategy Asset Managers LLC Raises Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in The Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Toro by 405.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TTC opened at $106.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.79.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,755 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

