Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $631,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $272,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ServiceNow by 92.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $5,833,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $8,755,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $464.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.61, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $499.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.87 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.