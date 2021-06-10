Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $796,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

NYSE PWR opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.88. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,448 shares of company stock worth $2,851,569. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

