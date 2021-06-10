Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

SMLP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of SMLP opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

