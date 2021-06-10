Summitry LLC Invests $25.38 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,384,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.6% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after buying an additional 875,705 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $372.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.40. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.17.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.