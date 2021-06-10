Summitry LLC Sells 125 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summitry LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after acquiring an additional 254,119 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.89. The company had a trading volume of 84,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,239. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

