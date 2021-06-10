Sun Life Financial INC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 510.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

GILD traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.12. 54,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,369. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

