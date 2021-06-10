Sun Life Financial INC Buys 241 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 93.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,569 shares of company stock worth $5,732,943 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,205. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

