Sun Life Financial INC Buys 3,757 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 90,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,105,232. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

