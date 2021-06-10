Sun Life Financial INC Has $7.31 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Sun Life Financial INC lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,533 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust accounts for 0.6% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sun Life Financial INC owned 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 174,369 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

