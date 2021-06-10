Sun Life Financial INC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

ABBV traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.84. 25,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,971. The company has a market cap of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.03. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

