SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.14

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 11376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

SXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $661.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,200 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 667,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,839,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 765,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,035 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

