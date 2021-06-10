SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $25.67. 95,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,243,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Several research firms have commented on SPWR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

Get SunPower alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,183.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,784 shares of company stock worth $1,975,762 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.