Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Super Micro Computer worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,061,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 247,407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 174,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 144,059 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.