SuperFarm (SUPER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.12 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $57.12 million and $6.24 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00358371 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011729 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

