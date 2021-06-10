Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.62

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.62 and last traded at C$15.58, with a volume of 150839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.25 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

