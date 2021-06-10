Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have recently commented on SWDBY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.01.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.
