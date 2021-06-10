Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWDBY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 37.96%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.