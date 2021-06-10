Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

