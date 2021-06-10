Swiss National Bank Buys 200 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medifast were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Medifast by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Medifast by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED opened at $293.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.47. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

