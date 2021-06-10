Swiss National Bank Buys 2,200 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.08. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $76.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

