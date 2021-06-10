Swiss National Bank Buys 2,900 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avaya were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

