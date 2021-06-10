Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,890 shares of company stock worth $1,700,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of CSOD opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $55.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

