Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,300 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Red Rock Resorts worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $247,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 23.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 85,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $46.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

