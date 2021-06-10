Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up to $18.77

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $19.50. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 512 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $942.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,008,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.