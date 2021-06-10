SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.69

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.69 and last traded at $129.50, with a volume of 241805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.98.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $513,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,051 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,470 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

