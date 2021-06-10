Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 228.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period.

SIVR stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

