Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,364 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,136,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

