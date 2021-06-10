Synovus Financial Corp Has $872,000 Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $311,959. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EWBC opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

