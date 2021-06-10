Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,995 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 191,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after purchasing an additional 359,224 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX opened at $217.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.23. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $223.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,258 shares of company stock worth $41,504,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

