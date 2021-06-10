Synovus Financial Corp Sells 222 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $237.93 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.99 and a fifty-two week high of $238.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

