Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.99. Systemax shares last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 47,571 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sidoti upgraded Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Systemax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $532,917.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at $676,170.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYX. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax in the fourth quarter valued at $18,309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Systemax by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 83,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Systemax by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 70,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Systemax by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 58,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Systemax by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

