Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $118.34. The company had a trading volume of 306,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

