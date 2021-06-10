Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.84

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 10317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

TALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,598 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,094. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

