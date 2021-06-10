Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.51. Tanzanian Gold shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 1,893,102 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $133.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tanzanian Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

