TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 564,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,873,897. The stock has a market cap of $192.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

