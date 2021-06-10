TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 1,547 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.56. The company had a trading volume of 157,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.22. The firm has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

