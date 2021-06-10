TAP Consulting LLC Sells 163 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.93. 119,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,122. The firm has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.