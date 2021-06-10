TAP Consulting LLC Sells 38,454 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,454 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.30. 17,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

