TAP Consulting LLC Sells 56,431 Shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,431 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GAMR. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $2,951,000.

ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.66. 2,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,829. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $120.76.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.