Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $231.94 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

