Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.40 Million

Analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report $72.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $53.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $266.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $268.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $299.37 million, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $304.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million.

TH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Target Hospitality stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.98. 2,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,105. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $402.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

