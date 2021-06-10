Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.50 million.

TH stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.01. 2,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,105. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

