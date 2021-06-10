Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Pete Redfern Purchases 86 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Pete Redfern acquired 86 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £148.78 ($194.38).

Pete Redfern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Pete Redfern acquired 83 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £150.23 ($196.28).

On Friday, March 26th, Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16).

TW stock opened at GBX 170.05 ($2.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The stock has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 27.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 509.66.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TW. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

