TD Securities Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$15.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.32.

TSE TCN opened at C$13.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.10.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.0392151 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

