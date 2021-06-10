TD Securities Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$15.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.32.
TSE TCN opened at C$13.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.10.
In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
