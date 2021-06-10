Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 12,602 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prologis were worth $16,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Prologis by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $123.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

