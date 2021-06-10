Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,829 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of RingCentral worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $261.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,045.08 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,556 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,839 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

